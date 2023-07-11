Global Alpha-lactalbumin Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during forecast 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 1,316 Million | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become a lucrative market for alpha-lactalbumin, with the Chinese market projected to demonstrate a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2023 to 2033. Likewise, the Indian market is anticipated to exhibit steady growth, with a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. These trends underscore the promising prospects for alpha-lactalbumin in the Asia Pacific region.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The alpha-lactalbumin market was expected to be worth close to 610 million US dollars in 2022. The need for alpha-lactalbumin is rising as infant feeding formula and healthful beverages become more popular. By 2033, it's expected to have generated US$ 1,316 million, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033.



The baby formula industry's rising demand for alpha-lactalbumin has led to significant increase in the market for this protein over the past few years, and this trend is expected to keep going over the course of the next ten years. Alpha-lactalbumin demand is anticipated to have profitable development throughout the projection period because to its better nutritious content, which closely mirrors breast milk ingredients. The market expansion is predicted to be complemented by alpha-lactalbumin, a compound rich in amino acids that support maintaining as well as optimizing levels of protein for newborns.

Discover incredible potential of the Alpha-lactalbumin Market! Get your hands on a PDF report and uncover the latest trends, innovations, and growth opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9902

The Asia Pacific baby formula market is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period as a result of increasing birth rates in India and China. Alpha-lactalbumin's expanding range of applications in nutritious meals and nutritional supplements is also anticipated to support market expansion throughout the forecasted period. Infant formula contains alpha-lactalbumin, which must be listed on the product label in accordance with regulations. Dairy products became the market's largest end-use industry for alpha-lactalbumin in 2022 due to its rising use in newborn formula. Infants receive enormous nutritional advantages from alpha-lactalbumin, which is the main driver driving the market for this end-use category.

In 2022, North America as well as Europe were the two biggest markets for alpha-lactalbumin, followed by Asia Pacific. In the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to continue to have the largest market due to rising birth rates in China and India. The high demand from the baby formula market in these areas is likely to lead to considerable growth in North America as well as Europe during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The alpha-lactalbumin market was predicted to reach a market value of US$ 610 million in 2022.

The alpha-lactalbumin market expanded with a 7.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

The dairy industry held a 56% market share of the worldwide alpha-lactalbumin market in 2022.

Alpha-lactalbumin was predicted to account for a share of the market of 26.4% in the United States in 2022.

From 2023 to 2033, the Chinese alpha-lactalbumin market is anticipated to grow at a 12.8% CAGR.

Alpha-lactalbumin sales are anticipated to increase in India at a 6.8% CAGR during the ten-year projection period.

“Alpha-lactalbumin has superior nutrients that nearly mimic those found in breast milk, and this is what is driving the food and beverage sector's need for these formulations,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Are you ready to tap the lucrative Alpha-lactalbumin market? Our analyst is here to guide you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9902

Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the global industry are increasingly focusing on acquisitions and mergers in order to broaden the breadth of their product offerings. Several additional companies want to develop new products and expand their manufacturing capacities in order to fulfill the world's increasing demand for alpha-lactalbumin.

Prominent players in this market are:

Agropur Cooperative Arla Foods Ingredients Nestlé S.A. Abcam plc Hilmar Ingredients Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Arla Foods Ingredients will introduce an alpha-lactalbumin (alpha)-rich baby formula component in 2023 to assist address the increasing demand for low-protein formulas. Numerous studies have demonstrated that consuming a lot of protein during infancy speeds up weight gain and raises the chance of becoming obese later in life. The newest whey protein isolate from Arla Foods Ingredients, Lacprodan Alpha-50, offers a fresh approach to this problem. Smaller doses can be utilized to achieve a level akin to that of mother milk because alpha accounts for at least 90% of a product's protein content.



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global alpha-lactalbumin market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the alpha-lactalbumin market, the market is segmented on the basis of end users (food & beverage industry, infant formulas, ice-cream industry, dairy products, pharmaceutical industry, others (nutraceutical industry) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa)

Buy now to gain exclusive access to comprehensive information and stay ahead of growth curve: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9902

Key Segments Profiled:

By End Users:

Food & Beverage Industry

Infant Formula

Ice-cream Industry

Dairy Products

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (Nutraceutical Industry)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



About the Foods and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Top Reports Related to Food and Beverage Market Domain:

Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market Size: The global whey basic protein isolates market size is expected to reach US$ 431.5 Million in 2022 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Whey Protein Market Forecast: The whey protein market is estimated to be worth US$ 19.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow to US$ 40.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market Share: During the projected period, the Demineralized Whey market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 %. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 600 Million in 2022 to US$ 986.7 Million by 2032.

Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Trends: The microparticulated whey protein market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 165.0 million in 2023. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Sales: Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; native whey protein ingredients market forecast 2017 to 2027.

Protein/Antibody Engineering Market Value: A recent FMI study shows the effect of COVID-19 on Protein/Antibody Engineering Market: Global Industry Analysis and Review of Protein/Antibody Engineering Market for 2020-2030.

Protein Ingredients Market Analysis: The protein ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27.5 Billion in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 47.4 Billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.6% for 2022 to 32.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Growth: The sales of protein hydrolysate ingredients Market are likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2032.

Protein Supplements Market Demand: The global protein supplements market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 27.78 Billion in 2023.

Protein Water Market Opportunity: The global protein water market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,187.1 million by the end of 2023. It is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs