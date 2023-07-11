Snail, Inc. Announces Participation of ARK: Survival Evolved in Upcoming DEDsafío Event

/EIN News/ -- CULVER CITY, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that ARK: Survival Evolved will be featured in the online competitive game event, DEDsafío, scheduled for July 12, 2023.



DEDsafío is a series featuring Latin American and Spanish streamers and is organized by renowned Mexican video game influencer, ElDed. Initiated in 2021 with DEDsafío Minecraft, the series has featured various games including Minecraft, League of Legends, Rocket League, PUBG, Valorant, COD: Warzone, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.

Each DEDsafío event involves content creators participating in a progression of challenges that increase in complexity. The upcoming DEDsafío event will spotlight ARK: Survival Evolved, with about 50 new and existing streamers expected to participate under the aegis of ElDed. The competition unfolds on a custom server, featuring specific mods for the series, with the aim of enduring and ultimately conquering all the presented challenges.

ElDed, a Mexican streamer based in the United States, has established himself as a major influencer in the global gaming community, boasting 5.5 million followers on Twitch and an impressive total of 11 million subscribers across his two YouTube channels.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, expressed his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled that ARK: Survival Evolved will be featured in the upcoming DEDsafío event. Our commitment is to ensure our games remain accessible and engaging to different regions and communities globally. We look forward to future opportunities to participate in similar vibrant events featuring our long-standing ARK franchise and other games in our portfolio.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

