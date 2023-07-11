IPG’s Salesforce Agency RafterOne Partners with Bridgeline to Summit New Revenue Heights

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a premier provider of cloud-based Marketing Technology software, today announced its new partnership with Interpublic Group’s RafterOne Salesforce Summit Partner, to optimize and streamline the ecommerce experience for businesses around the globe.



RafterOne and Bridgeline expect to grow revenue in the Salesforce community with Bridgeline’s AI-powered search solution and RafterOne’s brand name customers including Skechers, Tom Ford, Samsonite, Trane, and Thermo King.

The agency is a Salesforce Summit Level Partner, the highest tier awarded to Salesforce implementation partners, and is owned by the Interpublic Group (IPG), one of the world's largest companies with over 55,000 employees, generating over $10 billion in revenue.

HawkSearch powers search for Salesforce customers such as Coca-Cola Amatil, Seattle Aviation Solutions, Cochez y Cia, Foodstuffs Gourmet Foods & Catering, and MRC Global. The onsite search solution helps leading ecommerce brands increase their conversions by 20%, average order value by 23% and monthly traffic by 30%.

"We are thrilled about the massive potential that this partnership with RafterOne unlocks," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our combined capabilities will allow businesses to optimize their digital marketing strategies and customer engagement."

Bridgeline helps companies boost online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Optimizely, and Progress Sitefinity.

