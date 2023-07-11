Now Available, US Nuclear Quickest PFAS Monitor as Nearly Half U.S. Tap Water is Contaminated by PFAS

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – A recent USGS study found that nearly half of U.S. households nationwide are contaminated with PFAS, a group of chemicals linked to cancer and new diseases never heard of before. With PFAS contamination so prevalent, it is crucial to monitor and identify where the contamination is present/coming from. Fortunately, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) now offers two unique products that can identify and measure PFOA and PFOS down to 1 ppt in less than a few minutes (note the EPA’s proposed regulation limit for PFOA and PFOS is 4 ppt), whereas a laboratory analysis may take weeks.

The PFAS contamination study was conducted over 5 years and sampled over 700 locations across the country, specifically collecting water from homeowners taps where exposure actually occurs. The USGS said that the EPA’s PFOA and PFOS limit of 4ppt was ‘exceeded in every sample in which they were detected in’. The EPA recommends finding out what chemicals are in your drinking water and conducting regular testing to compare to the standards for safe levels. Researchers recently estimated that exposure to PFAS contamination may have contributed to 6.5 million deaths in the U.S. between 1999-2018, mostly due to cancer and heart disease.

US Nuclear’s new PFAS monitors are ideal for everyone concerned about unsafe levels, including homeowners, commercial real estate, water utilities, and manufacturing and distribution.

Available in both portable and benchtop versions, US Nuclear’s Model PFAS-TA uses a proprietary Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) detector to identify and measure PFAS contamination and is the only monitor on the market that can measure down to 1 ppt in just 5-60 seconds. The PFAS-TA can be used for rapid, on-the-spot PFAS contamination testing below the EPA’s limit and can be configured for either water or air samples.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

