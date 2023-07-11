A. Duie Pyle Opens New Pennsylvania Warehouse and Distribution Center, Bolstering Its Supply Chain Solutions

The Northeast’s premier transportation provider supplements its already extensive network by bringing more services to the area’s supply chain

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. By expanding its operations with the addition of the new facility, the company strengthens its industry-leading supply chain solutions to bolster operations in the heavily populated Northeast.



Located at 450 Lloyd Street, Allentown, PA, 18109, this new facility will add warehousing and distribution, consolidation, deconsolidation and integrated solutions, such as load consolidation and final mile dedicated services, to Pyle’s regional network. Upon opening this year, there will be 30 staff onsite, and an additional 20 jobs will be created by the time the facility is fully staffed by the end of 2024 – bringing a total of 50 new jobs to the local economy over the next two years.

The supply chain has experienced challenging conditions over the last few years with the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, and a chief constraint has been warehouse capacity. This investment will help ensure the flow of goods remains uninterrupted throughout the Northeast. Pyle’s adjacent LTL location will help facilitate operations and ensure customers have access to a wide range of services.

“This major investment brings much needed warehousing capacity to the regional supply chain and further amplifies our capabilities as a leader in the space,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We are continually researching how we can better meet our customers’ evolving needs and continue to invest in real estate infrastructure to support their long-term growth objectives. With the opening of this facility in Allentown, we will be able to offer innovative engineered fulfillment and transportation solutions to our expanding customer base.”

Pyle worked closely alongside the Allentown community and Hanover Township officials in Hanover’s capacity as lead municipality to help bring this facility to fruition. The new 326,630-square-foot facility sits on more than 20 acres of land and is easily accessible by both the I-78 and I-476 interstates. It will be an important cog in the local economy for years to come, as it’s strategically located near major Northeast cities and ports.

“A. Duie Pyle has been a great partner in our community, and we’re excited they’ve chosen to continue that success and expand their business and family values in Hanover Township Lehigh County and the Lehigh Valley,” said Hanover Township Manager Melissa Wehr.

Pyle’s Warehouse & Distribution centers also feature industry-leading sortation systems, high-density racking systems as well as customized technologies, which enable visibility and efficiency. With enough space on site for 109 trailing parking spots, in addition to storage, this location was designed to accommodate seasonal surge, transloading, and deconsolidation, offering unique flexibility to satisfy a wide range of customer needs.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

