Urbana Corporation Announces Senior Tier Listing on The Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that as of today, its securities will be listed on the senior tier of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Urbana Corporation is the first issuer to be listed on the senior tier of the CSE, a milestone for both organizations.



The CSE recently received final approval from the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission to materially revise its listing policies (the “Amendments”). The key changes included the addition of the NV Designation, creating a senior tier (the “Senior Tier”) for its larger and later-stage issuers. These companies will be subject to enhanced disclosure and governance requirements that are consistent with the policies governing other senior tier issuers globally. As a result, the securities of CSE Senior Tier issuers may be accessible to a broader range of institutional investors that could not previously trade CSE “Venture” securities, and may meet criteria to be included in certain stock indices from which “Venture” securities are currently excluded. The CSE will also list exchange-traded funds on the Senior Tier.

