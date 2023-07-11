The Squire at Branches in West Long Branch, N.J., is Now Open

/EIN News/ -- WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – The Squire at Branches, a full-service restaurant and bar located at 123 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch, New Jersey, today announces that they are now open to the public. Located within the event venue, Branches, The Squire is where Squire’s Pub used to operate, which was a local favorite from the 1970s to the mid-1990s. Their tagline: “Savor the History. Taste the Future,” honors the past while looking forward.



The Squire has undergone a complete renovation with an expansive bar, a beautifully-crafted wine room and a gas-burning fireplace with stone surround. The eclectic menu offers a variety of choices from seafood, prime cuts of beef, chicken, veal, fresh pasta and assorted appetizers.

General Manager John Boden, Culinary Institute of America graduate and sommelier certificate holder from the Sommelier Society of America, worked 29 years as general manager and executive chef of the Columbus Citizens Foundation in New York City. Boden said, “We have put our hearts and souls into this renovation along with the menu and wine selections. It has been a labor of love and we cannot wait to share it with the public.”

Restaurant Manager Faye Basile graduated from Kean University. Her professionalism in training and teamwork stems from the high standards held at the renowned Chart House in Weehawken. She stated: “It is exciting to be a part of this incredible new venture and to have a chance to set the expectations and vision for what we hope will be a destination for food lovers and those looking to have a casual fine dining experience with family and friends.”

Executive Chef Cliff Richardson is a culinary prodigy whose passion has taken him around the world. Experienced in Caribbean, French, Italian and American cuisine, he earned repute in the kitchen as well as recognition among food critics. Chef Richardson was born and raised in Anguilla, working his way through the ranks at the Malliouhana Hotel under the leadership of Michelin Star Chef Michelle Rostang and Restaurant Maison Rostang in Paris. He looks forward to pleasing guests with his passion for food and plate design at The Squire.

The restaurant is co-owned by Steven Meyer and Sean Clark, who both grew up in Middletown with fond memories of Squire’s Pub. “My parents used to go to Squire’s Pub,” said Meyer, “and they celebrated many special occasions here, so opening this restaurant is a full circle moment for me and I am so blessed to be able to share this with my family and friends where we can create new memories for years to come. I hope our customers experience that same family dynamic and make this their go-to spot for spending time with their family and meeting new friends.”

Those looking to make a reservation, can call 732-542-5050 or visit OpenTable: https://bit.ly/SquireOpenTable

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf70e937-11cb-4f48-a894-119aff6ffe29