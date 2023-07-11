AvePoint Achieves New ISO 27701:2019 Certification as Part of its Commitment to Security and Privacy

Audited against two additional ISO certifications with zero non-conformities for the second year in a row

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced certification against, and demonstration of conformance to, the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) information security management system (ISMS) audit using the 27701:2019 framework for the first time, and the 27001:2013, and 27017:2015 frameworks for the second consecutive year. Successfully achieving these three certifications demonstrates AvePoint’s prioritization of security and privacy for both itself and its customers and shows that AvePoint has proper company-wide processes for managing operations, and maintaining people and information assets, information systems, and the associated processes that enable corporate operations.

“AvePoint has a longstanding history of helping organizations safely manage and optimize their digital collaboration data. Continuing to add to our ISO certifications shows we also hold ourselves to the highest privacy and data security standards,” said Dana Simberkoff, Chief Information, Security and Risk Officer, AvePoint. “The auditors for our new ISO certification affirmed that AvePoint's unwavering focus on privacy and security was apparent in both our evaluations and in the inherent design of our products and services, which has always been our goal.”

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 161 national standard bodies, credited with publishing more than 2,100 international standards covering almost every industry from technology to food safety to aviation to healthcare. For six years, AvePoint has been audited against ISO 27001:2013, and for two years ISO 27017:2015, both of which are information security management accreditations. The new ISO 27701:2019 certification is in the information privacy management category and represents the evolution of AvePoint as a safe controller of data as opposed to a large processor of data like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Google. With access to customer and partner data, it is critical to AvePoint that it is only using said data for its intended purposes.

AvePoint’s three ISO certifications add to the company’s overall resiliency strategy and commitment to security for all customers, which includes other accreditations including SOC 2 Type II, CSA STAR, IRAP, FedRAMP and StateRAMP. For more information on AvePoint’s ISO certifications or to request a copy, visit the AvePoint Trust Center.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143