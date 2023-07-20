Horse Feed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Horse Feed Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Horse Feed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s horse feed market forecast, the horse feed market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global horse feed industry is due to the growing horse population. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest horse feed market share. Major horse feed companies include Allen And Page Ltd., Baileys Horse Feeds, Big V Feeds Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Equifirst Private Limited, Farmvet Agro Private Limited, ForFarmers N.V., HorseTech Nutrition, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Rowen Barbary Ltd.

Horse Feed Market Segments

● By Type: Performance, Senior or Old, Professional, Mare And Foal, Other Types

● By Nutrition Type: High Fibre, Low Starch, High Protein, High Fats

● By Ingredients: Cereals, Supplements, Cakes or Meals, Other Ingredients

● By Form: Pellets, Cubes, Powder

● By Application: Online Sales, Offline Retail

● By Geography: North America, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Horse feed is used to feed horses. Horse feed refers to food that is specifically grown and developed for horse consumption and that provides energy, nutrition, or both when added to their diet. The horse feed is fed to horses with a fiber-based diet such as grass, pasture grass, hay, hay replacement, concentrates such as small grains, such as corn, oats, and barley, or supplements that include protein and vitamin-mineral supplements.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Horse Feed Market Characteristics

3. Horse Feed Market Trends And Strategies

4. Horse Feed Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Horse Feed Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

