POS Software Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Growth till 2028

Point of sale (POS) software is used by businesses to facilitate sales transactions, manage inventory, and process payments. It performs as a central component of a POS system, which includes hardware like cash registers, barcode scanners, receipt printers, and card readers. It enables the scanning or manual entry of product information, calculates the total amount due, applies discounts or promotions, and generates itemized receipts for customers. It assists in generating sales reports, profit margins, inventory turnover, and other performance metrics.

How big is the Global POS Software Market?

The global Point of Sale (POS) software market size reached US$ 10.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.

Global POS Software Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing use of POS software in clothing boutiques, grocery stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to manage sales, track inventory, generate receipts, and process payments efficiently represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of POS software in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and quick service restaurants (QSRs) for managing orders and allowing tableside ordering, menu customization, split billing, and integration with kitchen display systems are contributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing number of debit and credit card users on account of the increasing demand for contactless payment options, is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the advent of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) with biometric solutions is strengthening the market growth.

Global POS Software Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Block Inc.

• Clover Network LLC (Fiserv Inc.)

• HP Development Company L.P.

• Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NCR Corporation

• Panasonic Canada Inc (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

• Revel Systems Inc.

• SwiftPOS (MSL Solutions)

• Toast Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation and Vend Limited (Lightspeed)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, type, deployment mode, organization size, application and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Service

Breakup by Type:

• Fixed POS

• Mobile POS

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Inventory Tracking

• Sales Reporting

• Purchasing Management

• Customer Engagement

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Restaurants

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

