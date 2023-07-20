Mobile Battery Market Size Expected To Reach $29.9 Billion By 2027

Mobile Battery Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Battery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile battery market size is predicted to reach $29.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the mobile battery market is due to the rise in the demand for smartphones all over the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile battery market share. Major mobile battery manufacturers include Sunwoda Electronic, DESAY, BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem, ATL, TWS, Boston-Power.

Mobile Battery Market Segments

• By Type: Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Other Types

• By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

• By Industry: Smartphone, Non-smartphone

• By Geography: The global mobile battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The mobile battery refer to batteries are that rechargeable and that allow the use of the phone at any location and any time. The battery is revitalized using a charger designed specifically for the phone and battery. It is usually necessary to plug in a charger to a power source, such as an electrical outlet to recharge the battery.

