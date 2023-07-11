Medical Cart Market to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2032 with 14.3% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Medical Cart Market value for was USD 1.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.29 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Cart Market had a value of USD 1.59 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.29 Billion in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market's revenue growth are the increasing demand for technologically advanced medical carts and the need for flexible and adaptable equipment in healthcare settings.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer has led to a higher demand for efficient and adaptable equipment. Furthermore, the growing elderly population and the increased requirement for Home Healthcare services have contributed to the surge in demand for medical carts. These carts facilitate the transportation of medical supplies and equipment, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare services.

Key players in the Medical Cart Market:

• Ergotron, Inc.

• Capsa Healthcare

• Omnicell, Inc.

• Midmark Corporation

• InterMetro Industries Corporation

• Enovate Medical

• Jaco Inc.

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Harloff Company, Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further intensified the demand for medical carts due to the increased influx of patients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities worldwide. Medical carts have played a crucial role in pandemic control by providing easy access to essential medical supplies and equipment, including PPE kits, ventilators, and other life-saving devices.

Segments Covered in the Report –

By Type Outlook -

• Powered

• Non-powered

By End-use Outlook -

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Strategic development:

• Capsa Healthcare made an acquisition in 2021 by purchasing RoboPharma AB, a Swedish company known for its automated dispensing systems in the pharmacy sector. The objective of this acquisition was to broaden Capsa Healthcare's range of offerings in the European market.

• In 2020, Ergotron, Inc. formed a partnership with Anthro Corporation to expand its product portfolio in the healthcare industry. The purpose of this collaboration was to leverage the strengths of both companies and deliver innovative solutions for the healthcare sector.

• Omnicell, Inc. announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG) in 2020. PSG specializes in pharmacy cost management services. The primary goal of this acquisition was to enhance Omnicell's medication management solutions for healthcare facilities.

• Enovate Medical introduced a new line of medical carts called the Encore Mobile EHR Workstation in 2020. These carts were designed to enhance the efficiency of electronic health record (EHR) documentation and can be customized to meet the specific requirements of healthcare professionals.

• Jaco Inc. revealed a partnership with Hillrom, a company specializing in medical technologies, in 2020. The partnership aimed to provide innovative solutions, including medical carts and workstations, for the healthcare industry.

