Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market is projected to exhibit CAGR of 5%, with an estimated worth of US$ 2.33 Billion by year 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is leading the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period. Hospital sector is dominating the end-use sector in the global market by 2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cardiac ultrasound systems market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 1.43 Billion in 2023. The overall sales of cardiac ultrasound systems are estimated to reach US$ 2.33 Billion with a CAGR of 5% by 2033.



How Popularity of Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Are Rising?

Several factors influencing the global market are:

Non-invasive Nature: The demand for cardiac ultrasound systems is rising due to their non-invasive imaging technique. It provides imaging structure using sound waves to maintain patient-friendly invasive diagnostic procedures.



Diagnostic Versatility: The increasing adoption of cardiac ultrasound systems is rising to offer color Doppler, two-dimensional imaging, and continuous-wave Doppler. It allows for the function of various cardiac aspects such as blood flow patterns, chamber size, and wall motion.



Imaging Quality and Accuracy: The growing advanced technologies improve the quality and accuracy of cardiac ultrasound systems. It offers high-resolution imaging, improves software algorithms, and enhances contrast capabilities, advancing the global market.



Real-time Imaging: Cardiac ultrasound offer real-time imaging to monitor and function dynamically to observe heart motion. It monitors real-time imaging and evaluates valve function, motion abnormalities, and cardiac hemodynamics.



Curious about the effects of recent acquisitions in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems industry? Download your Sample Report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7692

These are a few of the features that popularly increase the demand for cardiac ultrasound systems during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways are:

The cardiac ultrasound systems market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 2.33 billion with a CAGR of 5% by 2033.



In the historical period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 1.36 billion in 2022.



The United States is leading the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period.



The hospital sector is dominating the end-use sector in the global market by 2033.



How Key Players are Uplifting the Global Market?

The market is consolidated by the present key players globally. These players innovate new products by investing huge amounts in research and development activities. The players are focused on consumers' requirements and offer them advanced and improved products.

The key players are adopting various marketing tactics to uplift the global market revenue. These marketing tactics are mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and agreements.

Talk to our analyst and get complete information of report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7692



Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

Philips Healthcare announced its newly launched product, EPIQ CVx, and EPIQ CVxi systems. These systems enhance imaging capabilities, artificial intelligence cardiac imaging, and advanced quantification tools. The company work on artificial intelligence-driven solutions, including automated measurement for cardiac ultrasound.



GE Healthcare announced its newly launched Vivid E90 and E95 systems to improve workflow capabilities, imaging performance, and AI-powered tools. The company collaborates with research institutions and the medical sector to develop advanced and new applications.



Siemens Healthinners launched the ACUSON SC2000 PRIME system. It is an advanced ultrasound system integrated with advanced imaging technologies to provide a streamlined workflow.



Canon Medical Systems recently launched its cardiac ultrasound technology products Aplio i800 and i900 to improve image quality and accuracy. The company also explores artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to expand its business portfolio.



Hitachi Healthcare develops advanced cardiac ultrasound systems with 4D imaging capabilities, high-resolution, and advanced quantification tools. The company enhances workflow efficiency to expand its business portfolio.



Gain Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7692

Major Players are:

Hitachi, Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Esaote SpA

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Market by Categorization:

By Product:

Cardiac system

Ultrasound system Cart/Trolley Cardiac Ultrasound Devices Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Scanners



By End User:

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging And Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Domain:

Ultrasound Biometry Devices Market Size: Global ultrasound biometry devices sales were valued at around US$ 167.1 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register 4.0% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 257.1 Million by 2032.

Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market Share: The global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market is slated to top US$ 1.8 Billion by the end of 2022, estimates Future Market Insights (FMI). With the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the overall market is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2022 to 2028.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Growth: The global cardiac assist devices market is poised to surpass US$ 1.37 billion by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 6.1% through 2033 to reach US$ 2.48 billion.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Trend: The global cardiac rhythm management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast year 2022 to 2032 from US$ 22.1 Billion in 2021 to US$ 26.8 Billion in 2025.

Cardiac Surgery Devices Market Forecast: The global cardiac surgery devices market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion by the end of 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market Analysis: The global cardiac ambulatory monitoring market enjoys a valuation of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2021, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast years.

Canine Dilated Cardiomyopathy Drugs Market Sales: The anticipated size of the canine dilated cardiomyopathy drugs market in 2022 was US$ 3480 million and is estimated to be US$ 3643.6 million in 2023.

Sonohysterography Catheters Market Sales: The sonohysterography catheters market size is projected to be valued at US$ 13.4 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 22.2 million by 2033.

Virtual Companion Care Market Volume: The virtual companion care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Over this projection period, the global market is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ 14.4 million by 2033, improving from the current valuation of US$ 7.9 million in 2023.

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market Application: The veterinary procedure lights market size is projected to be valued at US$ 303.8 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 463.9 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



