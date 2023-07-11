Roivant Ranks No. 25 on Fast Company’s Fifth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators and is the Winner on the Science and Technology List as a Part of the Best Workplaces for Innovators Program

Joining Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and many others

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, LONDON, and NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) came in at no. 25 on the list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators and is the winner on the Science and Technology list as a part of the Best Workplaces for Innovators program for its innovative business model and its unparalleled track record of 10 positive Phase 3 studies since 2019.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition. Roivant has always prided itself not only on our innovative business model but also on our commitment to fostering a culture that challenges convention and drives transformative change in the biopharma industry,” said Matt Gline, Roivant’s CEO.

Since Roivant’s founding in 2014, the company has achieved the following1:

The successful commercial launch of VTAMA®, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

6 FDA approvals

10 positive Phase 3 trials (since 2019)

An industry-leading inflammation and immunology pipeline with $15BN+ sales potential supported by VTAMA and multiple potential best- or first-in-class programs

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S.”

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Roivant

Roivant is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Today, Roivant’s pipeline is concentrated in inflammation and immunology and includes VTAMA®, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (“FcRn”) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, in addition to several other therapies in various stages of clinical development. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit www.roivant.com.

1 FDA approval and trial figures include Vants transferred to Sumitomo Pharma in December 2019.