Global Packaging Printing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s packaging printing market forecast, the packaging printing market size is predicted to reach a value of $569.2 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global packaging printing industry is due to the increase in demand for packaged food . North America region is expected to hold the largest packaging printing market share. Major packaging printing companies include Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., Mondi PLC., Quad/Graphics Inc..

Packaging Printing Market Segments

● By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types

● By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital

● By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks

● By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products. Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product. The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer's attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.

