Global Packaging Printing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s packaging printing market forecast, the packaging printing market size is predicted to reach a value of $569.2 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global packaging printing industry is due to the increase in demand for packaged food . North America region is expected to hold the largest packaging printing market share. Major packaging printing companies include Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., Mondi PLC., Quad/Graphics Inc..

Packaging Printing Market Segments
● By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types
● By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital
● By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks
● By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products. Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product. The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer's attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Packaging Printing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Packaging Printing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Packaging Printing Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Packaging Printing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

