VoIP-Pal Provides an Update on Recent Developments in Its Patent Litigation

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to provide a legal update of recent developments in the current patent litigation.



Recent case dismissals in VoIP-Pal’s lawsuits against Google, Meta, and Samsung have resulted in the termination of all motions for judgment on the pleadings under section 101 in the Northern District of California filed against the Mobile Gateway patents and 8 IPR petitions filed with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).



The Court granted VoIP-Pal’s motion for reconsideration in case VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al., No. 6:20-CV-00272-ADA (WDTX), and modified its final claim construction as proposed by VoIP-Pal. This case asserts RBR Continuation Patent No. 10218606 and is currently in the discovery phase with a trial expected in the first half of 2024.



On June 26, 2023, a joint stipulation of dismissal was filed by the parties in VoIP-Pal’s case against Amazon asserting VoIP-Pal’s Mobile Gateway Patents.

The cases vs Verizon and T-Mobile continue to move forward with trials scheduled in October.



“This is all very good news!” said Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal. “Our team is very pleased with our progress to this point. As a result of the termination of the section 101 motions in NDCAL and 8 IPR’s, we have managed to consolidate our many legal battles and can focus our resources and efforts towards getting to the finish line. We can now see a clear path to what we hope will be a fair resolution for all our shareholders. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com

IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600