Applied Digital Announces Promotion of Michael Maniscalco to Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced the promotion of Michael Maniscalco from Executive Vice President of Technology to Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) effective July 5, 2023. Maniscalco had served as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Technology since September 2021. In his new role as CTO, Maniscalco will lead Applied Digital’s advancements in supporting the demanding technical requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services, including large language model training and graphics rendering.

“As Mike steps into the role of CTO, his technological prowess and command will only continue advancing our strategic expansion into supporting high compute workloads,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins. “He has proven to be a trusted partner and has been instrumental in our evolution from supporting blockchain to HPC applications. With the continued growth and market demand for AI compute and services, Mike will be responsible for securing key contracts and helping bring new facilities and customers online.”

Maniscalco joined Applied Digital with a deep technological acumen he built throughout his many years of entrepreneurism and network engineering leadership. Prior to joining Applied Digital, Mike founded multiple startups and held software and network engineering positions for Fortune 500 companies within the AI, IoT, financial, telecommunications, blockchain and healthcare industries.

“Applied Digital is a forward-thinking industry disruptor with an unmatched dedication and approach to powering the future of HPC and AI applications,” said Maniscalco. “I’m looking forward to continuing to boost Applied Digital’s AI offerings and bolster our roster of customers in my expanded role as CTO.”

This past month, Applied Digital announced its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inc. to deliver its powerful, energy-efficient supercomputers proven to support large-scale AI through Applied Digital’s AI cloud service. Recently, the Company also announced the launch of its Cloud Services that will provide high-performance computing power for high density applications. Following the launch of its AI Cloud Services, the Company signed its first two customers including agreements worth up to $180 million and $460 million over a 24-month and 36-month period, respectively.

Applied Digital’s next-generation datacenters are ideal for hosting HPC applications on premises. This solution provides high compute power, at a lower cost, to replenish the power density needed for AI/ML workloads.

