Else Nutrition’s Plant-Based Kids Shakes Now Approved by the Arizona WIC Program

This Represents Significant Expansion in Accessibility Following the Recent Insurance Billing with more WIC Program Acceptances Expected

/EIN News/ --



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that its Kids Nutritional Shakes have been approved by the Arizona Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. This authorization closely follows the company's recent milestone of having four products approved for US federal insurance billing. Both achievements underscore the company's strategic approach to broadening access and availability of plant-based nutrition products across the United States.

Children with qualifying medical conditions and a physician’s prescription can now benefit from Else Kids' plant-based nutrition, designed to cater to dietary issues such as severe food allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, immune system disorders, and medically diagnosed nutrient deficiencies. The product lineup includes the Else Plant Protein Nutritional Shake for Kids in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

"Having our products approved by the Arizona WIC program and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services are significant steps in our strategic plan to enhance accessibility. These achievements are a testament to our team's dedication and strong management," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "We anticipate more WIC wins as we continue down this path, reinforcing our commitment to bringing clean, plant-based nutrition to families nationwide."

Else Plant-Based Nutritional Shakes for Kids are made with clean, whole-plant ingredients: buckwheat, almond butter, and tapioca. The products are free of the most common allergens, USDA organic, and free of gluten, dairy, soy, corn syrup, and GMOs. These factors make Else Kids a unique option for families with dietary concerns, providing comprehensive nutrition with 50% less sugar than competing brands.

With its Kids Nutritional Shake Chocolate and Vanilla products now being a part of the Arizona WIC program and its other products approved for insurance billing, Else Nutrition continues to innovate and expand its market footprint, providing a comprehensive solution to the nutritional needs of children across the country.

To learn more about Else Nutrition and its range of products, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Investor Relations Contact:

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

E: Baby@rbmilestone.com

www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/958524f3-fc7c-43f0-90e6-00a336cdd6ab