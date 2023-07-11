Medela’s Award-Winning Wearable Collection Cups Now Compatible With Most Popular Medela Breast Pumps

The Ultra-lightweight* and Anatomical Shape of the Hands-free Collection Cups Give Moms a Superior Pumping Experience

/EIN News/ -- McHenry, IL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand**, announced today that their award-winning in-bra breast milk collection cups are now available and sold separately. Following the introduction of the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, the Hands-free Collection Cups are compatible to work with mom-favorite Medela personal-use breast pumps, including Swing Maxi, Pump In Style and Freestyle Flex.1

“Moms love the ultra-lightweight, easy-to-use, anatomical design of our Hands-free Collection Cups, and we’re thrilled to make this set available to use with Medela breast pumps,” explains Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. “Moms need the freedom to pump when and how they choose, and we’re on a mission to make sure moms have what they deserve to support their breastfeeding goals. Official today, our Hands-free Collection Cups work offer a superior hands-free pumping experience so moms can continue to provide breast milk to their babies for as long as they choose.”

When the cups are connected to the Medela breast pump, they create an exceptional hands-free pumping experience that includes Medela’s proven technology that removes up to 11.8% more breast milk faster than traditional breast pump shields.2 As one of the most lightweight sets on the market3, the Collection Cups are designed with three pieces for quick and easy cleaning and assembly, and hold five ounces (125 mL) per cup. The Collection Cups have received international design acclaim, earning awards from iF Design Awards and Red Dot, as well as regional recognition from the National Parenting Product Awards, among others.

The Hands-free Collection Cups are online at Medela.us, will be online through Amazon, Target.com and Walmart.com. The Cups are also available now through major medical suppliers that accept insurance, including Aeroflow, Acceleron, Breastpumps.com, Byram Healthcare, 1NaturalWay, and InsuranceCoveredBreastPumps.com. For Canadian shoppers, the Cups are available online at Medelastore.ca, and also at Amazon, Babies “R” Us, and Walmart.ca. It will be on shelf at Shoppers Drug Market later this summer.

Learn more about the Hands-free Collection Cups at https://medela.us/breastfeeding.

As a direct response to customer feedback, in August Medela will introduce Pump In Style with MaxFlow, its #1 selling breast pump, with the Hands-free Collection Cups. Join the waitlist to be the first to know when it’s available.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

*Only 76 grams (0.16 pounds) per collection cup

**Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

1 The Hands-free Collection Cups are currently not compatible with the Symphony® or Sonata® breast pumps.

2 Kent JC et al. Breastfeed Med. 2008; 3(1):11–19

3 Each cup weighs 2.7 ounces

Medela wordmark and logo, Symphony, and Sonata are registered in the U.S. Trademark Office. Frestyle Flex and MaxFlow are trademarks of Medela. 2023 © Medela

