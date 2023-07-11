Nexterus Helps INTERIORS HOME Meet Customer Expectations, Improve Efficiencies, and Lower Costs

3PL’s Technology and Supply Chain Services Improve Freight Operations, Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- NEW FREEDOM, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces helping INTERIORS HOME improve efficiencies and grow profits in its home furnishings shops and distribution center. INTERIORS HOME features three showrooms in Central, PA that offer a tremendous selection of home furnishings and accessories. INTERIORS HOME contacted Nexterus to help improve its freight operations and revenues.



INTERIORS HOME worked with a furniture manufacturer that was providing its own trucking service. It would take weeks for the company to receive any freight as deliveries were at the manufacturer's discretion. Customers were unhappy because they couldn't receive their orders within a reasonable timeframe. INTERIORS HOME selected Nexterus to improve their logistics operations, getting their freight delivered within a 2-hour window.

“We are so delighted that Nexterus could help us speed our delivery timeframes so that we could make our customers happier by getting their orders to them faster," says Linda Burke, VP of Operations, INTERIORS HOME. "With deliveries arriving on time, in full, clients pay us faster, which improves our revenue stream and increases profits."

"We work hand-in-hand with customers after completing a deep dive of their operations to determine the challenges and issues the client is facing and how to help them best," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "Using Nexterus software and services, clients can take advantage of cost and time savings, allowing the business to focus on their core competencies while we take care of everything else within their transportation and supply chain operations."

Nexterus brings operational efficiencies, cost savings, and logistics expertise to INTERIORS HOME. Nexterus manages the entire transportation logistics process, including arranging furniture transport from suppliers to the distribution center or directly to customers. Nexterus has established relationships with carriers specifically qualified to handle furniture products to minimize damage. Nexterus's advanced logistics technology provides real-time visibility and shipment tracking, improving communication and collaboration to enhance the overall supply chain process.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).