TransUnion and Magnite Expand Partnership to Extend Audience-based Advertising Across Omnichannel Media

Expanded partnership provides scale, flexibility, and efficiency for advertisers and publishers across streaming and more

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, are expanding their TruAudience® Data Marketplace partnership beyond connected TV (CTV) to provide agencies, brands, and publishers with the opportunity to reach audiences across digital media channels including streaming video, audio, gaming, and digital-out-of-home (DOOH).



TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace offers advertisers and brands audience solutions that cover over 80 million U.S.–connected homes. The solutions provide Magnite with audience building and targeting capabilities. This solution set also empowers Magnite to enhance its data-driven omnichannel advertising strategies and reach audiences at scale with greater precision and effectiveness.

"Our partnership expansion is a significant milestone in helping marketers reach their intended audiences across various digital media platforms, including audio, gaming, and DOOH,” said Julie Clark, senior vice president of the media and entertainment vertical at TransUnion. “Building on the success of our CTV relationship, we can now offer better audience curation through the TruAudience Data Marketplace, enabling brands to target effectively. Moreover, publishers can monetize more inventory, resulting in better targeting opportunities and increased revenue, especially with the growth of streaming audio and gaming channels."

Connected TVs, smart speakers, and gaming consoles have become popular streaming devices, but cannot be reached using legacy digital identifiers such as cookie-based audiences. However, by leveraging TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace, advertisers gain access to a more accurate view of identity for clients to achieve scale, accuracy, and speed across streaming media campaigns.

"This expanded partnership with TransUnion further enhances our omnichannel audience capabilities to provide greater value to our clients,” said Kristen Williams, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, Magnite. “With privacy regulation changes underway and the pending retirement of third party cookies, the sell-side will play an essential role in audience enablement. By tapping into TransUnion's TruAudience solutions through Magnite’s platforms, publishers and advertisers can continue to utilize audience-based advertising across all screens and formats.”

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.