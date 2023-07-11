Malaria Vaccines Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 560.06 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 30.1% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Malaria Vaccines Market- insightSLICE

The key factor driving the growth of the malaria vaccines market is the rising prevalence of malaria in low-income countries.

North America dominates the malaria vaccine market due to the presence of key product manufacturers and well-established healthcare facilities in the region.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Malaria Vaccines Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as agent, vaccine type, and competitive landscape.

The Global Malaria Vaccines Market was estimated to be US$ 41.02 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 560.06 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 30.1%.

Malaria vaccines are therapeutics that offer protection against a mosquito-borne infectious disease called malaria. Malaria is a serious disease, and sometimes it can be fatal, caused by a parasite that commonly infects mosquitoes which feed on humans. Individuals infected with malaria are typically very sick, experiencing high fevers, shaking chills, and flu-like symptoms. However, malaria can be deadly, but both death and illness can be prevented.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of malaria in low-income countries. People in such areas lack access to proper healthcare facilities and do not have sufficient funds for treatment. However, with increasing awareness and support from developed economies and large philanthropic organizations, people are gaining access to malaria vaccines.

Another significant factor augmenting the growth of the market is the rise in healthcare expenditures and improving infrastructure globally. Governments in various countries are focusing on investing more in vaccine procurement and preventing deaths from diseases like malaria. The increasing use of inorganic strategies, such as agreements by key players for the development of malaria vaccines, is expected to drive the growth of the global malaria vaccine market.

The major restraint hampering the market's growth is the high cost associated with drug development and distribution. Establishing vaccine manufacturing plants requires substantial investments. Additionally, research and development expenditures are costly and often not feasible without government support and the relaxation of various regulations. Lower-income countries usually lack sufficient funds for these investments, relying on philanthropic organizations or the assistance of large developed countries that help poorer nations as gestures of kindness to humanity.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is segmented by the agent into Plasmodium falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, and Anopheles species. Plasmodium vivax is the most widespread of all malaria species, capable of causing severe, even fatal infections, and resulting in significant morbidity and mortality globally.

In terms of vaccine type, the market is segmented into Pre-erythrocytic, Erythrocytic, and Multi-antigen vaccines. Among these, the pre-erythrocytic vaccine type is the dominant player and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the fact that the vaccine targets the parasite as it infects the liver, preventing organ damage and ultimately death.

The market is also segmented by distribution channel into public and private sectors. While private firms dominate vaccine manufacturing, public/government facilities dominate the distribution channels. Globally, governments procure vaccines from private manufacturers and provide them to the people.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on geography, the Global Malaria Vaccines market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America dominates the malaria vaccine market due to the presence of key product manufacturers and well-established healthcare facilities in the region. Additionally, increasing spending on research and development is expected to propel the growth of the global malaria vaccines market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing population, government spending in the healthcare sector, and growing awareness about vaccines in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to grow rapidly in the forecasted period.

Some key players in the global malaria vaccine market include Actiza Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Advacare Pharma, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, GeoVax, Sumaya Biotech, Ajanta Pharma, Strides Pharma, Cipla Inc, Zydus Cadila, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others.

