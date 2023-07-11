Asure Software Partners With Amazon Web Services Application Modernization Lab

Collaboration Creates Opportunities to Leverage Modern Advancements in Cloud Optimization and Artificial Intelligence for Ongoing Platform Development

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced it has been selected for Amazon Web Services’ (“AWS”) Application Modernization Lab, an exclusive group comprised of 10 – 12 of AWS’ most innovative customers with a clear focus on modernization strategy. Through the elite program, Asure is collaborating directly with AWS to define and leverage a distinct development framework to enhance its HCM SaaS (“Software as a Service”) offerings with advancements like cloud optimization and artificial intelligence “(AI”) to deliver premium agility and speed to market.

“As a result of their deep technical expertise and laser focus on innovation, our stellar team of engineers was hand-selected by AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, and we’re excited about the opportunities this strategic collaboration creates for us to better serve our customers,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. “Our mission at Asure is to provide HCM software and services that help our customers grow, and our unique partnership with AWS through their Application Modernization Lab aligns perfectly with this goal, creating a path to deliver the most advanced and secure cloud platform resources in the world to help them accelerate their business operations.”

The AWS Application Modernization Lab provides an opportunity for the technology teams of select organizations to collaborate with AWS to build a well-architected framework that promotes cloud-based development innovation with the key pillars of operational excellence, security best practices, performance efficiency, and cost optimization. Asure is using this framework to expedite modernization efforts that ultimately provide customers with a cloud-optimized environment that leverages the latest advancements in emerging tech like robotics and AI, while removing traditional efficiency roadblocks like Windows dependency and the proliferation of competitive licensing costs.

“Asure was chosen from a very select group of AWS’ top partners based on the common goal of advancing cloud-based solutions to address real-world business challenges. Through a rigorous eight-week vetting process with AWS’ cognitive experts, we were able to establish key modernization pathways and playbooks to support our operational framework going forward,” said Yasmine Rodriguez Wakim, CTO for Asure. “By partnering with AWS, we are able to accelerate our modernization journey by updating legacy platforms and rearchitecting our systems. This not only optimizes our cloud environment but also empowers us to respond exponentially faster to HCM market demands and changes.”

To learn more about Asure’s HCM software solutions, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Asure Software:

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made in this news release that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Asure Software's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. Asure Software undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

