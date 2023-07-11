Debt Underwriting Services Market : Insights, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Debt Underwriting Services Market

Debt Underwriting Services Market by Service and by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debt underwriters buy debt securities from issuer to market debt securities on a benefit basis, in financial terms it is defined as underwriting spread. In addition, underwriters can either resell debt securities to capital markets or merchants disbursing securities to other purchasers. Debt underwriting for companies is mostly performed by big financial institutions such as investment banks, insurance companies, and merchant banks. Debt underwriting allows businesses to raise money and is beneficial for selling securities business expansion. The global debt underwriting services market has experienced tremendous growth, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The global debt underwriting services market is segmented on the basis of service, end user, and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into debt capital underwriting, mergers & acquisitions advisory, equity capital markets underwriting, syndicated loans, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into individual, corporate institutions, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Key players operating in the global debt underwriting services industry include UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank, and Axis Capital. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their foothold in the global debt underwriting services market.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in demand for corporate banks, owing to their higher yield levels and corporate companies seeking for business expansions by approaching loan debt underwriting and issuing debt instruments in the market boost the market growth. However, higher competition and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that hamper the debt underwriting services market growth.

Rise in economical and corporate activities in emerging countries such as India, Malaysia, China, and other Asian countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

Fintech Applications For Effective Debt Securities Issuance

Investment banks have implemented several technologies such as distributed ledger systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, large data analytics, and cloud storage with considerable potential to transform the life cycle of debt. In addition, blockchain technology, with its higher efficiency in assessing consumer data through large databases, helps debt underwriters effectively issue and sell bonds in the market. For instance, in August 2019, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), an international financial institution of the World Bank, has generated surplus revenue with nearly $35 million for its Kangaroo bond leveraging distributed ledger (blockchain) technology.

Rise in Commission Fees in Lower Market Regions

For instance, in India, investment banking fees from debt markets underwriting hit a record high of $251.7 million in 2019, in comparison to 70.1% in 2018. Regulated environment and lower market activity in the area urged underwriters to come up with valuable solutions for their operations. Moreover, owing to their lower potential in market for raising funds, debt issuers have increased fees as companies & governments sought to sell and issue debt securities in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents analytical depiction of the global debt underwriting services market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global debt underwriting services market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed debt underwriting services market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

COVID-19 has created severe business disruptions in the corporate sector and has left many obstacles for underwriting institutions. New deals have been postponed and delays on security issuer’s side are mainly due to disrupted value chains and stoppages.

Moreover, business continuity is taking place virtually, owing to health care regulations. The impact of COVID-19 has severely impacted debt securities leading to negative returns due to poor economic activities and market illiquidity.

Owing to the pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Commission of U.S. and regulatory bodies across globe issued new guidelines to underwriting firms to facilitate great benefit for issuer companies.

