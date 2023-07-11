VA Selects Edge Technologies for a Five-year Contract Extension to Visualize and Empower Pharmacy Monitoring Automation

/EIN News/ -- edgeCore™, the First Commercially Proven Data Mesh Platform, Used to Create a Composite Digital Twin of the VA’s Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP)

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Technologies, Inc., the operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), wins a multi-year, 5 million dollar USD contract in support of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) CMOP through a contract to Four Points Technology through NASA’s governmentwide acquisition contract Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The National CMOP and Regional CMOPs require mission critical metrics and control of workflows to deliver more than 500,000 prescriptions safely and efficiently to Veterans daily.

“We are honored to continue to serve our Veterans by delivering real-time situational awareness and equipping VA pharmacy leaders to accomplish more efficient operations and decision-making capabilities,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI.

As a real-time, data-mesh platform, Edge TI edgeCore platform consolidates data, enabling centralized control over several aging website portals that interactively connect all other tools used in the VA Enterprise Cloud.

As a result, edgeCore creates a complete interactive view of CMOP business workflow, including the ability to stop/start services and navigate level 1, 2, & 3 monitoring system tools in context to accomplish the mission most effectively.

As part of the award, the VA performed market research that determined no other product could address the unique CMOP requirements:

No other software products consolidate multiple monitoring tools and dashboards into one centralized overview like edgeCore.

No other vendor has the data rights to access, provides the required automatic upgrade of the existing edgeTI visualization solutions, or meets the Government’s requirements for unifying visualization layer, virtual data federation, data integration and robotic process automation features like edgeCore.

The edgeCore software does not require data to be moved or copied to a separate repository, instead, edgeCore uses data in its native location (virtual data federation) -- which is a VA requirement due to security issues related to copying sensitive data, the cost of data storage, and the labor associated with maintaining the data storage.

Related training and lost time to learn a new product would take a minimum of two (2) years to accomplish, resulting in an estimated cost of at least $6,000,000.00 USD.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

