Super League Granted New Patent Allowance Related to Live Stream Synchronization; Company Remains at the Forefront of Technical Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced today the extension of its intellectual property portfolio, having received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an additional patent application associated with the synchronization of live web streams. Specifically, the company’s newest patent allowance pertains to mitigating latency challenges arising from the combining of multiple ‘live’ streams. When properly deployed, such mitigation results in predictable high quality, high fidelity productions.



“This extension of our patent portfolio is particularly exciting as it exemplifies our creativity and initiative to meet and overcome challenges and achieve excellence in our broadcast studio. We remain fully committed to continued innovation and our stated mission to provide best-in-class immersive and interactive content experiences across the web and metaverse,” says David Steigelfest, Super League Co-Founder and Chief Platform Officer.

Super League's creative studio is a vibrant contributor to the company's business, leading the way in video content production for numerous dynamic brand activations each month. Notable productions include live stream broadcasts for MTV's popular program "Wild 'N Out" inside Minehut, Super League’s thriving Minecraft community, as well as hosting a live broadcast of the Charli XCX concert, a foundational piece of the Samsung Superstar Galaxy Roblox experience. In addition, for the last three years, Super League has produced a world-wide esports event every month for Top Golf's live WGT Golf series. Top brands and event producers continue to leverage the company’s robust cloud production capabilities, including the real-time video collaboration tool Super View .

This patent application grows Super League’s already substantial patent portfolio, which encompasses a multitude of innovations including those related to AI, custom visualization, audience targeting and more.

