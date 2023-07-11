Emerging Markets Report: Mining Metals for a Greener Tomorrow

Gama Explorations is Pursuing Metals Used for Green Tech and Renewable Industries

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to today’s edition of The Emerging Markets Report. We are pleased today to give our very first report on a company entrenched in the mining industry, focused on important metals used in the green tech and renewable industries including lithium and nickel.

Please allow us to introduce Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA)(FSE:N79)(OTCQB:GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector.

We love this model for a couple reasons. First, there’s the environmental aspect in potentially supporting renewable energies for a greener tomorrow and a healthier Earth. Secondly, there is our belief that environmentally sensible businesses and operations will become increasingly in demand and sought after. A business aligned with this trend (not fad) is compelling should the company execute its business model and start feeding green initiatives.

Notably, the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories’ ‘pegmatite province’ and owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

Obviously to most market watchers, lithium is a constantly discussed metal due to its essential use in the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicles (EV) industry. It is among the most sought after minerals at present and forecasts for an EV dominated transportation world suggest a bright future for lithium.

Venerable Forbes opines in this very recent article about lithium’s future and by extension the impact on those who mine it:

Could Lithium Stocks Be The Next Frontier With The Rise Of Electric Vehicles?

And few commodities in the world had as mercurial a last few years as nickel with an international trading halt after the price per ton exploded. Today, after a deep correction nickel appears to have mostly stabilized and likely stabilized with a massive following from the previous run. It is worth noting that while the price has retraced from MEME stocks price peak, that its price today is exponentially higher than it was three years ago.

Recent releases include this offering, which as is denoted in the headline below, confirms that the first phase is fully funded.

Gama Commences Fully Funded Phase One Exploration Programs at Muskox and Tyee

Keep in mind what we’ve shown you herein is just a sampling of what the Company has going on. Again, hit that news feed for far more information and perspective.

But it is very much worth keeping in mind that this Company is highly active in exploring multiple metals, which are looking to serve the rapidly expanding environmentally friendly category.

