American Academy of Physician Associates Names Jennifer M. Orozco as Its Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) today named Jennifer M. Orozco, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, as the organization’s first Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This newly created position reinforces PA value in a modern healthcare system and AAPA's commitment to empowering PAs to advance their careers and enhance patient health.



As CMO, Dr. Orozco will be instrumental in executing a bold and strategic direction for AAPA by leading its new Clinical Affairs Department, which focuses on PA clinical practice, healthcare delivery systems, public health, and emerging trends. Dr. Orozco and the Clinical Affairs Department will also lead the organization’s efforts related to its national health priorities, partnership development, health equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as clinician well-being and resiliency.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jennifer Orozco as our new CMO,” said AAPA CEO Lisa M. Gables, CPA. “Dr. Orozco is a trusted leader within AAPA and the PA profession who has a long-standing commitment to advocating for PAs and the patients they serve. With her first-hand knowledge of the complex issues affecting healthcare delivery, medical education, and public health, I am confident she will help to ensure the PA profession remains at the forefront of advancements in patient care. I look forward to welcoming her to the senior leadership team and to the many contributions I know she will bring to the strategic direction of AAPA at such a critical juncture in patient healthcare"



Dr. Orozco brings more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience to the role. Prior to assuming the role of CMO, she served as a Principal for Health Management Associates’ (HMA) Chicago division and the ‘Delivery Systems Redesign’ team. However, much of Orozco’s career has been dedicated to the administrative, clinical, and academic leadership teams at Rush University System for Health and John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois. Orozco served in multiple leadership roles, with her most recent tenure as the director of advanced practice providers and a practicing PA in vascular surgery. In addition, she is a founding faculty member, assistant professor, and former director of clinical education for Rush University’s Department of PA Studies.



“Having dedicated my career to the advancement of the PA profession and advocating for improved patient care, I am excited to work alongside the talented team at AAPA and the entire PA community,” said Dr. Orozco. “Together, we will help shape the future of healthcare, drive innovation, and ensure that PAs continue to play a vital role in delivering exceptional medical care. At such a transformative moment in healthcare, I am grateful for the trust placed in me to help drive our collective vision forward.”



Orozco has a proven track record of volunteer service to the PA profession. On July 1, 2023, her two-year term as AAPA President and Chair will come to a close. Her involvement in AAPA also includes two terms on AAPA’s Board of Directors as Director-At-Large from 2017-2021 and four terms as a delegate in AAPA's House of Delegates, representing the Illinois Academy of PAs and three years on the Commission on Government Relations and Practice Advancement. Additionally, she held leadership positions in various constituent organizations, including the Illinois Academy of PAs, where she served as president and legislative chair.



###



Media Contact:

Josh Birch, 443.614.5896

Clare Moorman- Wolfe, 309.212.3088

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. PA has been named one of the best jobs overall and one of the best healthcare jobs for the sixth year in a row by U.S. News & World Report The PA profession ranked number three this year in Best STEM jobs. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Josh Birch American Academy of PAs 443-614-5896 jbirch@aapa.org