Shift5 Introduces Predictive Maintenance Module, Extending the Benefits of Onboard Observability to Rail, Aviation, and Defense Maintenance and Operations Teams

New module enables smarter, faster maintenance decisions and actions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge

/EIN News/ -- Rosslyn, VA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced the launch of the Shift5 Predictive Maintenance Module. The Module leverages the Shift5 Platform’s real-time access and analysis of onboard data to deliver actionable insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively. This proactive approach to maintenance helps teams stay ahead of critical failures and support the safety and performance of transportation and defense assets.

For operators and maintainers of defense, rail, and aviation fleets, the readiness and reliability of those systems are critical. According to results from an upcoming survey of operators and maintainers in each space conducted by Shift5 and MeriTalk, two-thirds (66%) experienced preventable fleet downtime due to a lack of effective predictive maintenance. Furthermore, 77% agreed that their organization’s current tooling failed to provide the access and visibility needed for effective predictive maintenance. Nearly three quarters of respondents (73%) agreed that better maintenance decisions are only possible with access and visualization of real-time onboard data, the most important capability of predictive maintenance.

Shift5’s platform is hardware, bus, and protocol agnostic and performs passive, full-take data capture from any onboard source — every frame, every bus, every protocol. The platform analyzes data in real-time to provide owners, operators, and maintainers with data-driven insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively, helping to avoid critical failures before they happen, and to ensure the safety and performance of critical transportation and defense assets.

The Shift5 Predictive Maintenance Module complements existing toolsets by collecting and analyzing the enormous volumes of onboard data generated across entire fleets. The Module transforms raw data into human readable, context-rich, actionable insights, enabling teams to detect, identify, alert, and take action on operational anomalies. This proactive detection can help teams achieve faster, more precise maintenance outcomes at scale. By providing complete observability of onboard data, the Shift5 Predictive Maintenance Module empowers teams with the insights and context needed to make real-time decisions that can enhance the safety and reliability of their fleets.

“Defense, aviation, and rail maintenance and operations teams have demanding jobs compounded by high stakes: downtime reduces DoD fleet readiness, impacts the flow of goods, and can ground commercial aircraft. Traditional maintenance capabilities are reactive and inefficient. Shift5's Predictive Maintenance Module flips the paradigm and allows teams to use real-time data to shift to a proactive, preventative maintenance stance,” said Shift5’s Chief Technology Officer, Egon Rinderer. “With our Predictive Maintenance Module, the Shift5 Platform enables comprehensive capabilities that improve fleet readiness and the cost to operate and maintain those assets. We bring value by driving down costs while increasing uptime; a major bottom-line goal of any organization in the transportation industry.”



In addition to its predictive maintenance capabilities, Shift5’s Predictive Maintenance Module can democratize data and analysis by integrating with customers’ existing systems, tooling, and storage, further enhancing team effectiveness and efficiency. The Module provides four key benefits for operators:

Observability – access, translate, and store onboard operational data, which can be used to monitor asset performance for patterns or trends that could indicate problems or maintenance issues. Readiness – make better, faster decisions by scheduling maintenance at optimal intervals to reduce downtime, improve availability, optimize resource use, and automate early warning indications to mitigate problems before they cause delays. Safety – automate monitoring of system thresholds to forecast and predict equipment failure, perform scheduled maintenance to help reduce the risk of malfunction, and identify and prioritize potential safety hazards. Cost savings – help ensure assets remain in service longer to prevent costly delays and lost revenue, identify and prioritize potential safety hazards to aid in mitigating legal liabilities and fines, and keeping assets and components at optimal performance levels to extend their life.

The Shift5 Predictive Maintenance Module is available for all customers today. Read more about the Module here.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-generation assets. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.

