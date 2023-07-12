Emulsifiers Market Will Gain Momentum By 2031 To Surpass $15.1 Billion | New Highs - Current Trends And Growth

Emulsifiers Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global emulsifiers market is expected to remain influenced by the growing demand for processed food & beverages across the globe, especially, in the Asia-Pacific region. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Emulsifiers industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Emulsifiers are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized food ingredients that aid in the combination of goods containing insoluble food components, such as oil and water. Emulsifiers are found in packaged and convenience foods such as mayonnaise, margarine, meats, ice cream, salad dressings, and chocolate. They can be synthesized or found naturally. Many emulsifiers used today are hydrocolloids, which are naturally produced.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time and usage of natural emulsifiers in culinary items drive the growth of the global emulsifiers market. However, rise in usage of synthetic emulsifiers that make fatal impact on the consumer health by lowering down the diversity of gut flora and raising the risk of obesity and chronic diseases limit the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of semi-synthetic emulsifiers create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Akzonobel N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Clariant AG

Dow DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

With the evolution of technology, industrial businesses are adopting new sources of emulsifiers to improve product quality, boost efficiency, and minimize processing time. For decades, emulsion technology has been used in the food industry to produce a wide range of products such as homogenized milk, creams, dips, dressings, sauces, desserts, and toppings. Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein microgels, pea protein microgels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies are assisting producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the emulsifiers market growth.

The food & beverages segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high usage in the manufacturing of different food and beverage products. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in demand by the pharmaceutical companies to reduce the production time.

The global emulsifiers market is segmented into source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and synthetic. By application, it is fragmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to high production and consumption of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and the availability of different variants of emulsifiers in various countries of the region.

