FOUR MILLION MEALS DONATED TO U.S. HUNGER FROM COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING®
Marks more than 1.5 million moves for the brand nationwideTAMPA, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, has reached the FOUR MILLION MARK in food donations to U.S. Hunger, the brand’s national charitable partner. The purpose-driven full-service moving and junk removal company is a long-time supporter of the nonprofit that strives to end childhood hunger.
For every moving or junk hauling job completed, College HUNKS donates two nutritious meals for a child experiencing food insecurity. U.S. Hunger helps distribute meals to those in need.
“Our company is built around community and service, and I’m proud that we have been able to give back to the people and places in which we operate through our partnership with U.S. Hunger,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “Whether it’s national partnerships like U.S. Hunger, or local organizations that need help, our dedicated team members understand our greater mission to do good and I thank them for helping us reach the four million meals milestone.”
According to U.S. Hunger, children are most at risk for food insecurity in the summer when school is out, and school meals are unavailable. The summer is the busiest time of year for moving, and College HUNKS aims to make a meaningful impact in alleviating food insecurity with their ongoing commitment of donating two meals for every job completed.
“The only way we continue to serve at-risk Americans year after year are partnerships like the one we have with College HUNKS,” said CEO of U.S. Hunger Rick Whitted.
One in four people struggle with food insecurity or are unsure of where they will get their next meal. For more than a decade, U.S. Hunger has activated more than 800,000 volunteers to distribute more than 150 million meals across the globe. They provide access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. To date, they have distributed meals in 53 countries and all the U.S. States, as well as Puerto Rico.
In addition to U.S. Hunger, College HUNKS also supports Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity ReStore®, and programs that help victims of domestic violence. College HUNKS works with local shelters to provide discounted moves for survivors of domestic violence, so they may relocate to a safer environment. During Domestic Violence awareness month, many such moves are provided free of charge. Local College HUNKS locations also support area charities and other community initiatives such as various volunteer work for different Hunger Projects around the US.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
