Unleashing Creativity: The Habit Burger Grill Seeks Dynamic Agency Partner

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, has announced that it is putting its creative work up for review. This extensive review process, conducted in partnership with SRI (Select Resources International), marks a pivotal moment as Habit Burger puts creativity at the heart of its growth journey.



Amidst the bustling fast-casual burger landscape, Habit Burger Grill has consistently distinguished itself with its exceptional, California-inspired menu and warm hospitality. Now, it seeks a visionary agency partner to propel the brand’s creative marketing strategies. In its quest to identify the ideal creative partner, Habit Burger Grill is meticulously hand-picking and inviting selected agencies to participate in a closed pitch process.

Global Chief Marketing Officer Jack Hinchliffe expressed his excitement about this new chapter for Habit Burger Grill, stating, “Our growth will come through building brand fame and igniting customer desire at scale. Operating in a cluttered and competitive category, we believe we will only deliver our goals through ideas that shine bright. In this process, we are searching for a partner who shares in our vision and passion and understands, as we do, the profound impact creativity and innovation can have on business results."

The Habit Burger Grill has achieved tremendous growth over the years, gaining a loyal customer base through its commitment to quality, flavor, and a memorable dining experience. By selecting a creative agency that aligns with its brand values and strategic objectives, Habit Burger Grill aims to elevate its marketing strategies in its goal to become a global powerhouse in the craft casual space.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube . Visit online at habitburger.com, or download The Habit Mobile App.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and a part of the Yum! Brands family since 2020, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as international locations in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

