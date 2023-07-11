Dark Fiber Industry to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dark Fiber Market by Single-mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber (Step-index, Graded-Index), Network Type (Metro, Long Haul), Material (Glass, Plastic), End User (Telecommunication, BFSI, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Healthcare) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028".

[243 Pages Report] The dark fiber market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the dark fiber market is governed by the rising demand for 5G network, increasing demand for internet bandwidth, and growing demand for reliable and secure network.

Dark fiber market in Asia Pacific estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The dark fiber market,in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are having a huge capacity for dark fiber network services. Some of the major drivers that are responsible for increasing the demand for dark fiber in Asia Pacific include the rise in the income levels, lifestyle changes, and need for faster internet technologies. With emergence of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data, there is an increased momentum for the implementation of large-scale data centers across the region. Major technology gaiants like Alibaba (China), Facebook (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), and Baidu (China) have not only established their datacenters in the region but are also planning to expand their dominance in other regions. In Asia Pacific, the market is currently governed by Chinese and Indian consumers due of their increasing adoption rate of high-speed broadband services and mobile devices.

Single mode fiber to hold larger market share during the forecast period.

Single mode fiber held a larger share of the dark fiber market in 2022, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period. Single-mode fiber is most suitable for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony. In the current scenario, majority of dark fibers leased out are underground fiber networks. Single-mode fiber has lower fiber attenuation and transmits more information per unit of time compared to the multimode fiber.

Single-mode optical fiber is designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission. There is an increasing deployment of single-mode fiber for 5G/LTE networks across various regions. Single-mode fiber is commonly used in long-haul telecommunications networks, such as undersea cables, intercity connections, and backbone infrastructure. It is also used in applications that require high-speed data transmission, such as data centers, metropolitan networks, and high-speed internet connections. The growth of this segment is also accelerated due to the increasing prevalence of optical fiber networks across the world, which is expected to increase demand for more dark fiber networks in the near future.

Long-haul fiber to account for the larger share of the dark fiber market for durin the forecast period

The long haul segment held the largest share of the dark fiber market in 2022 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment of long haul networks has been increasing to meet the growing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity across different regions. The proliferation of digital services, cloud computing, streaming media, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices has led to an exponential increase in data traffic. Long haul networks are essential for transporting this massive volume of data over long distances efficiently. The growth of IXPs has led to an increased demand for long haul networks. To keep up with the increasing demand, telecommunication companies, infrastructure providers, and governments are continuing to invest in expanding and upgrading long haul networks, deploying new submarine cables, expanding fiber-optic networks, and exploring innovative technologies to enhance long-distance connectivity.

Dark Fiber Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Single-mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber, Network Type, Material, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of proper monitoring systems Key Market Opportunities Augmented global demand for data centers Key Market Drivers Rising demand for 5G network

BFSI end-user segment to exhibit significant growth in terms of dark fiber market during the forecast period

Dark fiber can play a crucial role in a BFSI organization's disaster recovery and business continuity strategy. Institutions can create geographically diverse and independent network paths by establishing redundant connections through dark fiber. In the event of a network failure or a disaster in one location, traffic can be seamlessly rerouted to alternative paths, ensuring uninterrupted services and minimizing downtime. Banks and financial services companies are increasingly turning to dark fiber for their bandwidth-intensive core transport, including file sharing, large file transfers, business intelligence applications, and data analysis. .

Dark Fiber Companies

AT&T is well-established and a market leader in its segment. The company offers dark fiber technologies to cater to businesses, individuals, and government agencies. It has a significantly diversified portfolio, which reduces risk and dependence on any one segment. The company has a giant network of wired and wireless access capabilities, the world’s most advanced internet protocol backbones. This provides it an edge over its competitors in terms of seamless service delivery. AT&T uses Quality of Services Technology that enables enterprises, government agencies, and public safety customers to identify data traffic that needs prioritized treatment, which gives it a competitive edge over its competitors. The company’s business is spread over all regions, which helps it in providing services globally. A widespread customer base reduces AT&T’s dependence on a particular region, thus reducing its business risks

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a well-established brand in the dark fiber market. The company has expanded its reach globally and is a market leader, which is expected to enable it a larger market share in the near future. It holds a strong position in the market, offering the latest technology and varying internet speeds to its customers. In 2020, Verizon completed a high-speed, long-haul data session by sending 800 Gbps across long-distance fibers in preparation for a significant increase in data from enterprise and consumer 5G applications. This significant technological advancement in the fiber network is expected to lay the groundwork for managing the blazing-fast gigabit speeds, super low single-digit millisecond latency, and significant scalability that is expected due to Verizon’s 5G ultra-wide band (uwb) network.

