Heffernan Selects 1Fort’s Cyber Insurance Automation Solution to Bolster Clients’ Resiliency
Leading insurance brokerage Heffernan partners with 1Fort to simplify cyber insurance for clients and enable inside-out underwriting
We are excited to partner with 1Fort and support our clients in strengthening their risk management while obtaining better coverage and pricing from our partnered cyber carriers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading insurance brokerage Heffernan Insurance Brokers is partnering with 1Fort to automate the cyber insurance readiness process for its clients and strengthen their cyber resiliency.
As the industry’s first cyber insurance automation solution, 1Fort will help Heffernan’s clients easily comply with security controls required by cyber insurers, while fortifying their security posture to qualify for better rates and coverage terms.
“Cyber insurance can be painstaking for both first-time buyers and existing policyholders,” said Toby Hung, Co-Founder and COO of 1Fort. “We’re excited to partner with a leading, innovative brokerage like Heffernan to simplify the process for its clients and help them stay protected from cyber threats.”
1Fort will also empower Heffernan’s brokers to place cyber more efficiently by streamlining the application and underwriting process, while elevating their cyber risk advisory capabilities with powerful inside-out analytics.
“We are excited to partner with 1Fort and support our clients in strengthening their risk management while obtaining better coverage and pricing from our partnered cyber carriers, ” said Phaedra Starr, Vice President and Head of Heffernan Insurance Brokers Marketplace. “This greatly enhances Heffernan’s cyber practice and our ability to support customers of all sizes on their cyber journey.”
About 1Fort
1Fort is a leading cyber insurance automation company that simplifies the acquisition and management of cyber insurance for businesses. 1Fort seamlessly integrates with a business’ existing tools, empowering them to automatically detect and immediately resolve security issues. With a dedicated team and strong venture backing, 1Fort is committed to democratizing cyber resilience and bringing financial security to the digital world.
About Heffernan Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.
Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.
For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249
