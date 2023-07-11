Dextrose Anhydrous Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Trends, Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Dextrose Anhydrous Market Size To Witness Steady Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Dextrose Anhydrous Market Analysis, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global dextrose anhydrous price, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like form, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3%
The expanding food and beverage industry is driving the global dextrose anhydrous market as there are many different food products that use dextrose anhydrous. Due to its health advantages, it is increasingly replacing sugar in the food and beverage industry. In pharmaceuticals, dextrose anhydrous is used to make glucose injections, lactic acid, sodium-glucose, and sodium chloride compound, among other medicines.
The growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing usage of dextrose anhydrous in medicinal formulations are further driving the demand for the product. It is considered a more affordable alternative to traditional sugar because of the lower production cost. During the forecast period, such improvements are anticipated to advance the global market demand for dextrose anhydrous. Due to its numerous uses, the dextrose anhydrous market is anticipated to experience an increase in demand from consumers and enterprises.
In food manufacturing, dextrose anhydrous is frequently used as a sweetener and nutritional supplement. It is utilised in a variety of other industries in addition to food, including animal feed, chemical processes, pharmaceuticals, and others. Dextrose anhydrous is also often added to infant formula as a nutritional supplement to increase the nutritional content. It is also used as a sweetener in confectionery to add flavour and in baked goods to promote yeast growth and improve appearance.
Dextrose Anhydrous Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dextrose anhydrous is a type of glucose made from maize starch. It has 20% less sweetness than sugar made from sugarcane. Like fructose and glucose, dextrose is a monosaccharide and is frequently used in food goods and dietary supplements as a sweetener. It typically does not contain water and is produced in a powder, liquid, or crystalline form.
On the basis of form, the market is divided into:
Powder
Liquid
Others
Based on application, the market is categorised into:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Nutrition
Chemical Processes
Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Dextrose Anhydrous Market Trends
Dextrose anhydrous will likely witness an increase in demand due to its use in medications. Its demand is also rising as a result of its many uses, which include for producing drugs, sodium chloride compounds, lactic acid, sodium glucose injections, and glucose injections. In the animal feed sector, it is utilised as a veterinary medicine buffering agent and nutritional supplement. Dextrose anhydrous has a variety of additional uses, including those for energy production, as a fermentation substrate for the manufacture of various vitamins, amino acids, and other organic compounds, and as an antioxidant in the processing of leather.
During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the major regions in the dextrose anhydrous market. The region’s market expansion is anticipated to be fuelled by industrial investments and consumers’ growing preference for easy-to-prepare foods. The market for dextrose anhydrous is further expected to expand as a result of manufacturing potential in nations like China and India.
North America is predicted to experience robust growth in the dextrose anhydrous market due to growing consumer demand for gluten-free food items. Due to the expanding processed food industry, the European market is also anticipated to increase steadily. In Europe, hectic schedules and strong consumer purchasing power are driving the demand for dextrose anhydrous.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global dextrose anhydrous market report are:
Cargill, Incorporated.
BANGYE Inc.
Foodchem International Corporation
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL)
Bonroy International Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
