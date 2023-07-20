Construction Plastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction plastics market size is predicted to reach $137.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the construction plastics market is due to an increase in the building and construction industry and infrastructural standards. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction plastics market share. Major players in the construction plastics market include BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A.

Construction Plastics Market Segments

• By Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride

• By Application: Insulation Materials, Pipes, Windows & Doors

• By End-User: Non-Residential, Residential

• By Geography: The global construction plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction plastics are a type of polymer material used in construction activities to provide versatility, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and corrosion resistance. Due to their greater cost-effectiveness, weight-to-strength ratio, and ease of application, plastics are progressively displacing traditional construction materials.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

