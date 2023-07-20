Global Athletic Footwear Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Athletic Footwear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s athletic footwear industry analysis, the athletic footwear market size is predicted to reach $102.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth in athletic shoes market is due to the rising number of sports tournaments. North America region is expected to hold the largest athletic footwear market share. Major players in the athletic footwear market include Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Fila, Under Armour, Lotto Sport, New Balance, Vans, Nike, Puma, Skechers.
Athletic Footwear Market Segments
• By Product Type: Running Shoes, Sports Shoes, Trekking/Hiking Shoes, Other Product Types
• By End User: Men, Women, Kids
• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Outlets, Online Channels
• By Geography: The global athletic footwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6717&type=smp
Athletic footwear refers to a variety of types of shoes that are designed to take into account the particular movements involved in various sports and are used while participating in sports, exercise, or leisure activities. Athletic footwear provides sports-specific levels of cushioning, stability, traction, flexibility, and durability.
Read More On The Athletic Footwear Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/athletic-footwear-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Athletic Footwear Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Vegan Footwear Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-footwear-global-market-report
Diabetic Footwear Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-footwear-global-market-report
Luxury Footwear Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-footwear-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn