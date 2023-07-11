TU from Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter and artist IzyBeats

Submit Release
Track Title: TU Genre: Latin Urban Launch Date: 2nd June 2023 ISRC Code: GB-45A-23-00106

MIAMI, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andron Cross, commonly known as IzyBeats, is a Grammy Award-winning Jamaican music producer, songwriter and artist. IzyBeats is renowned for his work with international artists like Koffee, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Masego, Alicia Keys and more. His infectious “Yo Izy, Are You Kidding Me?!” tag can be heard at the top of dancehall, R&B, afrobeat, hip-hop and reggae hits across the world, including Koffee’s 2018 breakout hit “Toast,” as well as “W,” from the Grammy-Award winning debut EP Rapture.

Following the record’s success, IzyBeats produced the chart-topping single “Be Honest,” from Jorja Smith and Burna Boy, in 2019. His most recent 2022 nomination was for his work on Masego’s “Studying Abroad: Extended Stay,” which was nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. IzyBeats joined the roster of international music group Creative Titans in 2017, and dropped his debut album in 2022 alongside Believe.

Contact IzyBeats at ron@creativetitans.co

