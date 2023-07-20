Global Produce Packaging Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the produce packaging market size is predicted to reach $40.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growth in the produce packaging market is due to rising consumer preference for organic fresh produce. North America region is expected to hold the largest produce packaging market share. Major players in the produce packaging market include Amcor PLC, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., International Paper Inc., Mondi Group PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group.

Produce Packaging Market Segments

• By Packaging Type: Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Other Packaging Types

• By Application: Food Grains, Vegetables, Fruits

• By End User: Growers or Shippers, Re-packers, Retail Stores

• By Geography: The global produce packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Produce packaging refers to a type of packaging process that protects food from damage caused by impacts, insects, microorganisms, moisture, and odors. Produce packaging is a valuable and necessary tool that enables farmers and makers to deliver food in the simplest, most convenient, and least expensive way possible.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Produce Packaging Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

