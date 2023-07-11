Allied Payment Network Names James Dixon as CISO to Bolster Information Security Practices
With him at the helm, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving threat landscape and uphold the highest standards of data protection.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of James Dixon as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
— Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied
The industry’s “most connected” payments partner, Allied is the expert in real-time money movement and continues to build onto a more flexible and open payments solution of tomorrow. This appointment signals Allied’s latest step towards enhancing risk mitigation, fortifying its commitment to its vision for universal payments.
Dixon joins Allied with more than 25 years of technology and industry experience. Most recently, he was the CISO for Versapay, an accounts receivable technology provider. Prior to that, he held several other executive and senior leadership positions with well-known payment technology companies, including 2Checkout (now Verifone), Vesta Corporation, Official Payments (now ACI Payments, Inc.) and InComm Payments. Dixon attended Kennesaw State University and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®).
"Allied has earned an outstanding reputation for delivering leading real-time open payments solutions for financial institutions of all sizes," said Dixon. "I'm excited to join their team and look forward to helping to ensure fast and secure payments. With their innovation and commitment to excellence, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible for today’s payments solutions."
In the last year, Allied has added over 50 new financial institution clients, demonstrating strong demand for superior digital money movement solutions. Currently, the company works with nearly 500 financial institutions across 49 states with a combined total of over $310 billion in assets. Allied also recently launched its new brand to better align with its core mission of empowering banks and credit unions with world-class payment tools and continues to expand its team to support that mission.
"We are pleased to welcome James to our team as our new Chief Information Security Officer," said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. "As an accomplished leader with extensive expertise in cyber- and information security, James brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental in strengthening our company's security posture and safeguarding our solutions. With him at the helm, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving threat landscape and uphold the highest standards of data protection."
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
