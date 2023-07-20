Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size Expected To Reach $4.7 billion By 2027

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive acoustic materials market size is predicted to reach $4.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the automotive acoustic materials market is due to the increase in sales of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive acoustic materials market share. Major players in the automotive acoustic materials market include Dow Chemicals, 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Segments

• By Material Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Fiberglass, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polypropylene, Textiles

• By Component: Arch Liner, Dash, Fender and Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray, Other Components

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

• By Application: Underbody and Engine Bay Acoustics, Interior Cabin Acoustics, Exterior Acoustics, Trunk Panel Acoustics

• By Geography: The global automotive acoustic materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acoustic materials refer to a variety of foams, fabrics, metals, etc. used to quiet homes, offices, cars, and other structures to improve the comfort and safety of their occupants by reducing noise generated both inside and outside of those spaces. According to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method, different types of materials are used for automotive acoustics. used to reduce the strength of mechanical waves such as sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in liquid, gas, and solid media.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

