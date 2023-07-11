Pima County (Arizona) joins over 6,500 public sector buying organizations in choosing mdf commerce’s source-to-contract solution

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announces that Pima County, Arizona has signed a 3-year agreement for the usage of our source-to-contract solution. This new initiative will allow Pima County to streamline and simplify its procurement processes while fully leveraging the data and analytics benefits of source-to-contract technology.



Pima County is the second-most populous county in Arizona, with a population of approximately 1 million. Pima County includes the entirety of the Tucson Metropolitan Statistical Area, and it is the third-largest metropolitan area in the Southwestern United States.

The eprocurement technology implementation will provide Pima County with the tools it needs to modernize the way buyers and suppliers connect and transact.

The platform will also provide the County with access to data and analytics, allowing it to make more informed procurement decisions and identify cost-saving opportunities. In addition, the platform's use-friendly interface will make it easier for new and existing suppliers to do business with Pima County, improving collaboration and fostering stronger relationships within the community.

Over the 3-year term of the agreement, the County will continue its digital transformation of procurement processes, with the solution delivering efficiency and transparency. Pima County will have access to our fully integrated comprehensive source-to-contract solution, stemming from our 20+ years of experience with a variety of offers, including the workstream functionalities of Source, Connect, and Contract.

Our full-procurement solution powers the critical work of public procurement throughout North America and includes:

SOURCE | Strategic Sourcing to streamline solicitation creation, publication, evaluation and awarding in one easy-to-use platform

CONNECT | Vendor Management to improve insight and automation to connect with vendors throughout the procurement process with qualification, performance management and contract negotiation

CONTRACT | Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) to increase efficiency and transparency through collaborative authoring, performance monitoring and overall CLM

PROCURE | Requisition to Pay to improve the entire procurement process through purchase orders, invoicing, payments, spend reporting and an integration with the entity ERP

SHOP | Marketplace to provide end users a convenient experience to order off internal and co-operative contracts with supplier-uploaded catalogs

“We are excited to welcome Pima County to our growing community of public sector buyers and suppliers. Our source-to-contract technology will supply Pima County with the tools needed to make their digital purchasing process as efficient as possible,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President, eprocurement, at mdf commerce. “Our solution truly powers the initiatives of public sector buyers in helping improve efficiency, transparency and ease-of-use throughout the procurement process.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, enabling them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 650 employees based in Canada, the U.S., Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call 1-877-677-9088.

For further information

Brigitte Guay, Director - Corporate Communications

1 877 677-9088, ext. 5123

brigitte.guay@mdfcommerce.com