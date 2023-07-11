Immuron Business Update - Ateria Health launches Juvia™ in Australia

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

Ateria has launched Juvia™ containing breakthrough natural ingredient ERME™ in Australia

New clinical study is underway with the NHS in Swansea, Wales in people diagnosed with IBS due to malfermentation of carbohydrates in the gut.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce that Ateria Health Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Ateria Health Limited (“Ateria”), has launched Juvia™ in Australia.

Immuron completed settlement of a strategic investment in Ateria on 16 November 2022 (17.5% shareholding). Ateria is a UK based biotech company that develops and distributes supplements for overall health, including products that strengthen the gut microbiome.

In response to shareholder requests for an update on Ateria activities, the Company is sharing the pertinent parts of an update recently provided to Ateria shareholders by Ateria’s CEO, Neil Wickers:

“Our first brand Juvia™ launched in the UK last year targeting people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It contains our breakthrough patent pending natural ingredient ERME™. We are selling direct to consumer via our website www.juvia.me. The consumer response has been phenomenal, and we have received 100’s of life changing testimonials. On our page of the independent review site Trustpilot, we are rated “excellent” and the leading UK lifestyle magazine has awarded us their reader recommended accreditation. We are seeing sales in the UK grow month-on-month and we are pleased with the momentum. We continually refine our digital marketing strategy, and we now have a much deeper understanding of how to identify, attract and convert target customers.

Juvia™ Australia

We are excited to announce we are launching in Australia this week. Our Australian website www.juvia.me is now live and we are fulfilling orders with free standard shipping from our logistics partner in Melbourne. Given that we have a loyal following in Australia with many ordering via our UK site we expect sales to inform our Australian launch. We will be supporting launch with Google advertising, social media advertising on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and PR in local and national media.

New Clinical Study Underway

We now have 14 studies on ERME™ in humans, horses, dogs and birds all showing consistent results. We have shown that ERME™ improves the diversity of the microbiome (improving its capability and resilience), increases good bacteria (particularly those that produce butyrate, which is important for the cells of the gut wall, as well as those that have an anti-inflammatory response), reduces toxins and improves symptoms of IBS.

Our latest study is with the NHS in Swansea, Wales, and will look at people diagnosed with IBS due to malfermentation of carbohydrates in the gut. The first patients have been recruited and results should be available later this year.

We are also in the planning stages for an observational study in Melbourne later this year with Dr Harry Frydenberg, one of Australia’s leading gastric surgeons, as Principal Investigator.”

Immuron continues to develop plans for launch of Travelan® in UK / Europe including regulatory pathways, options for label claims, import requirements, distribution requirements and supply chain planning. Ateria is launching Juvia™ in Australia direct to consumer under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code. Immuron is assisting Ateria with evaluating the requirements for including Juvia™ in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods as a complementary medicine. This is a precursor for launch of Juvia™ in the pharmacy sales channel.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

