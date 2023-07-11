Samsung Bioepis Releases its Second US Biosimilar Market Report

Details updated average sales price (ASP) trends and market share across all molecules for which biosimilars are available



Includes Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) trends of recently launched adalimumab biosimilars

/EIN News/ -- INCHEON, Korea, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released the second edition of its Biosimilar Market Report which explores latest market trends for all biosimilars commercially available in the United States. The second quarterly report details the recent price trends of all molecules for launched biosimilars including updated 2023 Q3 ASP trends and WAC trends of adalimumab biosimilars.

“So far in 2023, we have seen the start of biosimilars being launched within pharmacy benefits. This is the start of new beginning for biosimilars in the United States,” said Tom Newcomer, Vice President, Head of Market Access, US, at Samsung Bioepis. “We hope Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar Market Report brings value to healthcare stakeholders involved in the decision-making process, providing an up-to-date perspective on the US biosimilar landscape,” he added.

Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar Market Report, which was first published in April 2023, is being published every quarter after the Center of Medicare, Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes updated ASP values for each product. To access the full report, please visit HERE.

