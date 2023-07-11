Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,418 in the last 365 days.

GlobalFoundries Announces CFO Update

/EIN News/ -- MALTA, N.Y., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that Tim Stone and GF have agreed that he will not assume his duties as CFO for GF and will depart the company effective July 11th. David Reeder will remain as GF’s CFO through the end of the year, to support the selection of a new CFO and ensure an orderly transition to new financial leadership.

The company’s guidance for its fiscal 2023 second quarter, provided on May 9th, remains unchanged.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development, and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. Or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law. 

Media:
Laurie Kelly
GlobalFoundries
+1 518 265 4580
laurie.kelly@gf.com

Investor Relations:
ir@gf.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GlobalFoundries Announces CFO Update

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more