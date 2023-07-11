Budweiser Gardens to now use Xtract One Technologies

10,200 Capacity Sports-Entertainment Centre Will Deploy Xtract One's SmartGateway System to Protect Patrons and Elevate Fan Experience

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA:0PL) (“Xtract One” or “the Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by Budweiser Gardens , a 10,200-capacity sports-entertainment venue and home of the London Knights in London, ON, to secure entrances for its sporting events and concerts.



The property is owned by the City of London and is managed by global sports and entertainment company OVG360, a division of Oak View Group (OVG) which announced a strategic partnership with Xtract One in October 2022 .

“As the largest sports-entertainment centre in Southwestern Ontario, we are committed to providing the best possible experience for our fans and guests – as their comfort and safety is always our top priority,” said Brian Ohl, General Manager at Budweiser Gardens. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Xtract One to implement their industry-leading SmartGateways to further improve safety, and provide a better overall experience for everyone who visits Budweiser Gardens for a London Knights game, or other live event.”

The SmartGateway system replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and accurate patron screening. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort. The SmartGateway system was designed with customization in mind to account for customers’ specific needs as well as security requirements for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput.

“At Xtract One, we are excited to partner with Budweiser Gardens, OVG360, and the City of London to provide our cutting-edge security solutions and help improve patron safety. We are confident that our innovative technologies will enhance the existing security measures and help create a more secure, fan-centric environment for all patrons,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We look forward to working with Budweiser Gardens and to continuing our partnership with Oak View Group to deliver advanced, unobtrusive security solutions.”

For more on Xtract One’s SmartGateway, please visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

