China i2i Group Presents on Global Chinese Travel and Its Impact to Various Industries at UBS Evidence Lab
Alexander Glos, the CEO of China i2i Group, recently Presents on Global Chinese Travel and Its Impact to Various Industries at UBS Evidence Lab.SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Glos, the CEO of China i2i Group, recently delivered an enlightening presentation to the UBS Evidence Lab on the state of global Chinese travel and its profound influence on industries and marketplaces worldwide. The presentation, attended by the UBS global team, shed light on the resurgence of Chinese global travel and the far-reaching effects it has on transportation, retail, luxury and premium brands, real estate, medical care, education, and more.
Chinese global travel has demonstrated a remarkable rebound, surpassing 50% of pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 250,000 Chinese travelers crossing borders every day. China is swiftly reclaiming its position as the premier source market for Chinese global travelers, shaping the future of the travel industry and its related sectors.
"We are excited to share our insights on the reemergence of Chinese global travel and its significant impact on various industries. Chinese travelers are once again exploring the world, revitalizing sectors such as transportation, retail, luxury brands, and more. At China i2i Group, we are committed to helping global enterprises seize the opportunities presented by this thriving market." - Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group
UBS Evidence Lab is renowned for its sell-side team of experts, who specialize in over 55 areas, and provide insight-ready datasets. These experts skillfully transform data into evidence by utilizing a combination of tools and techniques to collect, cleanse, and connect billions of data items each month. Their extensive library of assets covers more than 5,000 companies across all sectors and regions, aiming to address crucial investment decision queries.
China i2i Group, established in 1999, has been instrumental in assisting global companies in expanding their business into and from China. With offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong, their team of 27 professionals delivers comprehensive market research, business development strategies, social media development, event planning, exhibitions, conferences, and more. They serve over 250 global enterprises seeking to engage with China, facilitating their growth and success in this dynamic market.
Alexander Glos, with his deep expertise and extensive experience, provided valuable insights into the current state and future prospects of Chinese global travel. His presentation highlighted the immense potential and opportunities that lie within this evolving landscape, urging industry players to adapt and leverage the resurgence of Chinese travel for mutual benefit.
