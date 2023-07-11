The Judge Group Once Again Excels in Multiple SIA Top U.S. Staffing Firms Rankings

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is proud to announce its recent recognition as a top staffing firm by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) in several categories: Largest Staffing, IT, and Allied Healthcare Firms in the U.S.



The Judge Group’s IT staffing division ranked #12 on the Largest IT Staffing Firms list, moving up two spots from the previous year. The Judge Group also ranked #24 on the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms list and #49 on the Largest Staffing Firms list. These high rankings make The Judge Group among the top U.S. staffing firms.

These acknowledgments of outstanding accomplishments within the staffing and recruitment sector are a testament to The Judge Group’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional staffing solutions and creating mutually beneficial connections between employers and job seekers.

"This recognition affirms the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support we receive from our clients and candidates,” said Brian T. Anderson, President of The Judge Group. "It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a leading staffing agency within our industry."

With its extensive network, AI-enabled technology, and personalized approach, The Judge Group has consistently provided customized staffing solutions to meet the unique needs of organizations in various sectors.

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia and is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.

ABOUT THE JUDGE GROUP

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

Contact:

Jessica Walsh

Director, Content Development

+1 610-784-8389

jwalsh02@judge.com



