Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,407 in the last 365 days.

Coherent Appoints Paul Silverstein as VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technology, today announced that Paul Silverstein has been appointed as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, reporting to Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr.

“The appointment of Paul Silverstein to head up our investor relations and corporate communications teams is the next step in expanding our brand recognition with a renewed focus on investors,” said Dr. Mattera. “Paul will play a pivotal role in representing our company to the investment community. He will lead our efforts in maintaining strong relationships with shareholders, analysts, and financial institutions and thereby contribute to the effective communication of our corporate strategy, financial performance, and growth prospects, all in the service of creating long-term value for our investors.”

Mr. Silverstein joins Coherent with over 25 years of experience in investor relations and corporate finance as a senior analyst who covered the communication and networking equipment and optical component industries. Most recently, he spent the past 10 years as a managing director and senior analyst at Cowen Inc. Prior to Cowen, he was a senior analyst at Credit Suisse, Needham & Company, and Robertson Stephens.

During his equity research career, Mr. Silverstein was recognized as a leading analyst in his coverage sectors by several independent third-party organizations including the Institutional Investor magazine’s annual analyst survey and the Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” analyst survey. Prior to his career in equity research, he practiced corporate and securities law as an associate at Pryor Cashman Sherman & Flynn and at Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Mr. Silverstein holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, a J.D. from Cornell Law School, and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Coherent Appoints Paul Silverstein as VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more