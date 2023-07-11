Projected Smart Bathroom Market Revenues to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 8.8% During 2023-2028

Smart Bathroom Market 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Bathroom Industry Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart bathroom market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smart bathroom market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2023-2028.

A smart bathroom is an automated plumbing and sanitary facility that is equipped with advanced technology, such as smart devices, internet connectivity, and automation systems. These features allow for greater control and convenience in the bathroom, including the ability to adjust the lighting, temperature, and water flow or to monitor and manage water flow. It also consists of numerous eco-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware, such as touchless faucets, sensor-enabled soap dispensers, automatic cistern systems, and hand dryers which uses Internet of things (IoT) technology to provide a better experience to the users. It is gaining prominence across the globe since it offers numerous advantages, including convenience, control, cost savings, and increased energy efficiency.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market/requestsample

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global market is the growing concerns about energy conservation among the masses. Along with this, the increasing consumer awareness regarding health hygiene and shifting preferences towards luxury features, such as rain showers, heated floors, and built-in music systems, are further catalyzing the demand for smart bathrooms across the globe. In response to the escalating demand, several leading players are focusing on manufacturing advanced faucets and toilets with smart sensors and the latest technology are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising adoption of the IoT to integrate home appliances and devices, and the emerging trend to transform conventional homes into smart homes, is favorably impacting the demand worldwide.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Duravit

• Jaquar

• Kohler

• LIXIL Group

• TOTO

• American Standard Brands

• Bradley Corporation

• Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

• Cleveland Faucet Group

• Delta Faucet Company

• Grohe

• Jacuzzi

• Novellini

• Pfister

• Roca Saniatrio

• Sloan Valve

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Touchless Faucets

• Smart Toilets

• Touchless Soap Dispenser

• Touchless Cisterns

• Hand Dryers

• Smart Windows

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Non-Residential

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

• https://www.openpr.com/news/3031604/oral-hygiene-market-trends-share-size-growth-top-companies

• https://www.openpr.com/news/3031607/smart-thermostat-market-outlook-industry-analysis-size

• https://www.openpr.com/news/3004082/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market-in-north-america

• https://www.openpr.com/news/3004099/commercial-greenhouse-market-2023-size-to-hit-us-56-4-billion

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2984988/rice-market-outlook-2023-2028-value-global-price-top-vendor

• https://www.openpr.com/news/2985006/cloud-gaming-market-trends-2023-2028-statistics-outlook

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.